The series made a sudden change to its engine rules following the most recent round at Symmons Plains, which includes an increase in capacity from 1251cc to 1347cc.

Organisers acted amid allegations that some competitors were running outside of the permitted specifications during the Tasmanian event.

ARC had elected to split with its engine partner, Cragsted, after the opening round at Sydney Motorsport Park, instead allowing teams to build and service their own engines.

The category, which was taken over by TFH Hire boss Brett Thomas at the start of the year, has now rolled out details of a “strengthened compliance and regulatory structure designed to support a more detailed and specific set of engine specifications.”

That includes the appointment of an engine firm co-owned by Hayden Pullen, a noted stunt pilot who found himself in hot water following an incident during pre-race festivities at the Bathurst 1000 last year.

“In its first year of new ownership, the category is focused on reviewing operations to see if there is anything that can be improved or done differently,” read a statement from the series.

“An initial change was made a few weeks back to remove the requirement to only have engines built by the single category appointed engine builder which has already delivered cost savings for teams and was very well received by the competitor group.

“The engine specifications have also been clarified, now that teams can build their own engine they need an engine spec sheet to guide them which has also been implemented.

“The last step in terms of engines is compliance – the rules must be enforced consistently and independently and so additional new resources to improve that aspect are being implemented going forward.

“ARC is proud to confirm the appointment of Pullen Spec Engines as the category’s official independent technical inspection partner.

“Led by respected engine builders Hayden and Mitch Pullen, Pullen Spec Engines operates from a state-of-the-art facility in Queensland and is backed by a team of highly skilled engineers with deep experience in engine and drivetrain evaluation.”

ARC’s Category Technical Delegate, Stephen Caplice, appointed by Motorsport Australia, will manage and coordinate all compliance activities.

According to the series, Caplice “will be responsible for the strategic selection of engines and gearboxes for inspection and will work closely with Hayden and Mitch Pullen to ensure that all assessments are carried out fairly, consistently, and with full technical rigour.

“All compliance outcomes and technical reports generated through this process will be submitted to Motorsport Australia’s appointed Stewards for review and, where necessary, adjudication under the judicial provisions of the National Competition Rules.”

Caplice added: “This is a critical step in evolving the technical credibility of the category.

“With clear specifications and professional independent oversight, we’re able to safeguard the competitive integrity of the series while offering teams the clarity and certainty they deserve.”

The new engine compliance framework is effective immediately, with the first engines set to be impounded for inspection and testing in Round 3 of the 2025 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Series at the Perth Super440 on June 6-8.