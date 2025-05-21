The former Supercars caller was a winner at The Emmys, held on Tuesday night US time, as part of NBC’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

The win came in the Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event category with Diffey on the play-by-play calling team.

Diffey was a staple of the motorsport broadcast scene in Australia until the early 2000s when he spread his wings overseas.

He has since built an incredible career most notably with NBC Sports in the US, with whom he was the long-time IndyCar caller before a switch last year to NASCAR.

Diffey is also a renowned caller of other sports and has been covering both summer and winter Olympic Games since Sochi, 2014.

Speaking on the KTM Summer Grill at the end of last year, Diffey spoke about how special it was to call the Paris games.

“The spirit of the Olympics, big picture-wise, was starting to wane a little bit,” he said.

“Not only myself but a lot of my colleagues that are Olympic gold medalists and legends, we would all talk a lot off-air. And we felt that these were the games that made the world fall back in love with the Olympics.

“There were some destinations that didn’t make people feel as warm and fuzzy and excited as Paris did and just being the summer games, being Paris, being Stade de France for us with track and field, the atmosphere was crazy.

“And specifically on track and field, our hotel was within walking distance to the stadium and we would walk, both morning session and night session, back and forth.

“There was just under 70,000, morning and night, and they were singing, and waving their nation’s flag and dancing.

“I’ve done some Olympics where it wasn’t that joyous or effervescent.

“It felt nice, it felt fun to go to work and it was pretty hard not to get swept up in emotion and the raw excitement of live sport.”