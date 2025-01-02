Diffey is one of Australia’s most iconic voices in motorsport, and in 2024 he had one of his wildest years yet.

From calling another thrilling Indianapolis 500 finish, to a subdued exit from the IndyCar Series, Diffey opens up on his topsy-turvy year.

Diffey even headed to Paris for the Olympic Games before becoming the authoritive voice of the NASCAR Cup Series.

In this fascinating KTM Summer Grill chat, Diffey talks about how he has enjoyed calling Shane van Gisbergen’s races having watched him for so long in Supercars.