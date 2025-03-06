Queensland Raceway management had indicated earlier this week that they hoped to go ahead with the event at the Ipswich venue.

However, a delay in the arrival of the system have led to a decision this morning to postpone.

“We would like to thank all of our competitors and category managers for working with us as we navigate the upcoming impact of Tropical Cyclone Alfred,” read a statement.

“This morning, our team in consultation with TQ (Tony Quinn, circuit owner) have made the decision to postpone QRDC Round 1.

“The safety of our competitors, staff and officials is paramount, and with the information currently available, we do not feel that it would be in the best interest of safety to proceed with the event as scheduled.

“Like we’re sure many of you are, we are disappointed to not be able to proceed this weekend, but safety must come first.”

Queensland Raceway also offered the below information to competitors.

New date

The new date for this event will be 23 – 25 May 2025. We will be retitling QRDC 2 (11 – 13 April) as QRDC 1, and the new date (23 – 25 May) will be titled as QRDC 2.

There may be some categories which are unable to attend the new date.

Our team will continue working with category managers to develop suitable solutions & further information will be available through your categories.

Entries

All entries for this weekend will automatically be rolled over to the new date.

Any competitor which is unable to attend the new date (or is part of a category which chooses not to attend this event) will be offered a full credit or transfer to a future event.

Any competitor which has already withdrawn their entry will be given the option to reinstate their entry to the new date without penalty.

Open pit lane

For tomorrow (Friday 7th March) and with consideration to the fact that the weather is now looking likely to hit Friday Night/Saturday Morning, we have opted to make the track available to those who wish to drive their cars and assess that their personal circumstances make it safe for them to attend.