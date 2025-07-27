Emergency crews were called to SMP following a single-car crash at 8:10pm on Saturday, where the driver died at the scene.

It has now been confirmed that the driver was NSW Supersports regular Barlow, aged 53.

“The vehicle did crash at the end of Turn 1 at the straight,” said NSW Police assistant commissioner David Driver.

“It was travelling at particularly high speed, as it’s permitted to do on a race track and it left the race track and rolled.”

In an interview with Nine News, long-time racer Ric Shaw paid tribute to Barlow.

“At the end of that race I stood up and said to my wife, I’m going to go and see Darren, see how he went, see how he’s going,” said Shaw.

WATCH: Supercars stars in Supercheap Auto ‘Police Chase’ Click here

“Unfortunately I couldn’t see him, I couldn’t speak to him again.

“He’s one of those in the background that keeps the wheels turning at all levels.

“Motorsport is dangerous, we all know that as drivers. Every time we put a helmet on we know what we’re doing. We all take the risk because we love it. Darren, thanks mate. I’m really going to miss you.”