At 8.10pm on Saturday night emergency services were called to the Eastern Creek venue where paramedics treated a 53-year-old man.

However, he passed away at the scene.

Police from Blacktown Police Area Command established a crime scene and started an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

The third race for NSW Supersports category was red flagged, and the remainder of the race meeting was cancelled.

Motorsport Australia has been notified, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

