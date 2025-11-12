Ahead of the launch of the one-make Mustang Cup Australia Series in 2026, Morris, his racing son Nash and other drivers of note got a handful of laps each around the Ipswich circuit.

Morris said that his motivation to drive the car was simple – he just wanted to see what the talk has all been about.

“I really wanted to have a drive of one of the Mustang Cup cars, just to see what they were like,” said Morris.

“For someone looking at the entry level national racing class, that’s not too expensive and is safe, reliable and fun to drive, I can see how this category will have a place in our market.

“It was cool to see the reaction of some of the drivers. Zoe Woods loved it. She was glowing when she got out of the car.”

Woods, who competes in the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series in a Porsche, spoke highly of her maiden Mustang Dark Horse laps.

“It was quite a cool car to drive. I really enjoyed my experience,” said Woods.

“The car and the category has a lot of potential. And it’s always nice to drive a new race car.

“If Ford really gets behind it and backs it, there’s a great chance of it being successful.”

The Mustang Cup Australia Series will compete on the Shannons SpeedSeries bill next year alongside the SRO GT categories. The opening round is slated for Phillip Island in March next year.