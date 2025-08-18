The incident, which was captured by the television broadcast, occurred on the back straight during the cool down lap following the three-hour endurance race on Saturday night.

A spectacular fireworks display was unleashed from a fenced-off area of the spectactor mound at the far side of the circuit after the winner greeted the chequered flag.

However, one rogue firecracker shot horizontally and bounced across the circuit directly in front of Carr.

“It was a bit surprising,” Carr told Speedcafe, having finished third in the race aboard a Mustang shared with owner Lindsay Kearns.

“I saw the fireworks before the chequered flag and thought, ‘that looks pretty amazing’, and then as I came down the back straight, one shot across the front like a game of Mario Kart.

“I got on the radio straight away and said, ‘I’m pretty sure a firework just shot across the front of the car, we’ll have to have a look at the footage later on’.

“In the car I thought it looked pretty close. When I saw the vision, that confirmed I wasn’t just seeing things – a firework really did shoot across the bonnet!”

Adding further to the bizarre scene was the fact the vehicle in front of Carr, the Mercedes A45 of Mitch Randall, was limping in a shower of sparks having shed its left-front wheel.

General Manager at Queensland Raceway, Josh McFarlane, confirmed to Speedcafe the incident was investigated by fireworks licensing authorities.

“They came out first thing the next morning and did an investigation with a representative who was releasing the fireworks,” McFarlane told Speedcafe.

“They completed the investigation and there will be no action taken from it, it was signed off as a rogue piece of fireworks.

“It was a bit of a shame that it went in front of a car, but moving forward we should be fine to do more.”

McFarlane said the fireworks display was part of efforts to build interest in the Fight in the Night production car event.

QR owner Tony Quinn, who competed in the race aboard his Chevrolet Camaro, is a passionate believer in the production car category.

“We’re trying to add some more excitement to continue to grow the event,” said McFarlane.

“We had huge growth from last year to this year, from five cars last year to 26, and Tony is obviously pushing it heavily to get it back to what it used to be with 40-plus cars.”

Carr meanwhile downplayed any concern over the potential consequences of the fireworks incident and praised both the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series and QR for the event.

“It was just one of those things, it didn’t cause any problems and it’s pretty cool that they’re putting fireworks on,” he said.

“TQ does a good job of making it a good event. These things happen, it probably would have just bounced off the car anyway.”

The Fight in the Night was taken out by the Ford Mustang of Hadrian Morrall/Tyler Mecklam, followed by the Speedcafe BMW M4 of Rob Gooley/Maika Terhorst.

Carr and Kearns had earlier taken out the two single driver sprint races.