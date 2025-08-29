MA handed control of its previously self-promoted Nationals events calendar, which currently operates as the SpeedSeries, to the SRO Motorsports Group for 2025.

However, with the SRO largely focused on its GT categories, that has left several national categories struggling to find events to race on.

MA attempted to fill that gap with a hastily assembled Trophy Tour this year, which has tried to connect categories to various club and circuited-promoted, state-level events.

The Motorsport Australia Nationals is also based on that concept of providing a national calendar made up of various independently promoted meetings, including state rounds.

While MA will not return to full-blown event promotion, it will take an active role in the new Nationals in an attempt to better execute the Trophy Tour concept.

It’s set to be run under the leadership of Motorsport Events Manager David Mori, and with the support of experienced event and category manager Liam Curkpatrick.

According to MA, the duo is “currently working with circuits and clubs to establish a flexible calendar that meets the needs of circuits, clubs and individual categories.”

It’s unclear how many events will be on the calendar, with the final number to be driven by category demand.

“The Nationals provides national-level categories with a safe, well-organised series of events for competitors to race in, while also supporting event promoters by offering coordinated access to these categories within existing or stand-alone events,” said Mori

“Importantly, it provides promoters with a platform that is controlled, sound and financially viable.”

David Stuart, General Manager of Motorsport Operations at Motorsport Australia, underlined that the rebooted Nationals are about creating opportunities for national categories.

“In 2026 the Nationals brings a bigger platform that delivers more event options, broadcast packages and more opportunities for categories to experience some of the best circuits around the country,” said Stuart.

Australian Racing Drivers Club CEO Glenn Matthews also backed the concept, confirming the 2026 calendar will include events at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“The ARDC looks forward to supporting greater participation through the Motorsport Australia Nationals,” said Matthews.

A full 2026 Motorsport Australia Nationals calendar is said to be due for release soon.

Planning for the return of the Nationals is understood to have been taking place for some time, with the announcement delayed by the sudden axing of CEO Sunil Vohra.

Motorsport Australia’s General Manager of People and Culture, Nicky Lennon, has been appointed as interim CEO while the organisation searches for a permanent replacement.