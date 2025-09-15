Promoter the Australian Racing Drivers Club has announced an August 29-30 date for the first running of the popular heritage and classic car race meeting since the COVID pandemic.

First run in 2005 as a joint venture with Australian Muscle Car Magazine, the event attracted legendary names and machines from local motorsport history.

It morphed into the ‘Sydney MasterBlast featuring the Muscle Car Masters’ in 2019 before being disrupted by the COVID pandemic, after which the MCM banner was retired.

“The Muscle Car Masters has always been about the cars, the culture, and the people who shaped Australian motorsport,” said ARDC CEO Glenn Matthews.

“It was a crowd favourite for years, and the ARDC is thrilled to bring it back in 2026.

“This will mark the 18th running of MCM, giving long-time fans and a new generation the chance to experience the unique atmosphere and legendary machines that made it such an iconic event.

“The ARDC is dedicated to making memorable motorsport experiences, and Muscle Car Masters is exactly that.”

A statement trumpeting the return noted it “promises to be a landmark celebration of Australian motorsport, under lights, with the passion and heritage of muscle car racing on full display.

“Fans can look forward to thrilling day and night racing across a range of heritage categories, with muscle cars from Australia’s golden era of motorsport taking centre stage.

“From classic touring cars to iconic race machines, the event will showcase the vehicles and stories that have defined generations of racing, celebrating the heritage of the sport in a way only MCM can deliver.”