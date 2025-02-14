According to the governing body, the MRSC ‘works to identify and mitigate the risks inherent in motorsport with a strong focus on continuing to improve safety for participants, officials, and spectators’.

It already includes Ian Gillespie AM (chair), Garry Connelly AM, Roland Dane, Coral Taylor, Kristen Bailey and Adam Berryman, with Morris and Shahin now bringing their experience to the table.

“We are pleased to welcome Paul and Sam to the Motorsport Risk and Safety Committee,” said MA CEO Sunil Vohra.

Featured Videos

“They bring formidable credentials and recognise the value Motorsport Australia’s MRSC brings to building a safer sport for all.

“As part of Motorsport Australia’s role in governing all parts of the sport, the MRSC brings a powerhouse of industry knowledge together to actively work to improve safety.”

Morris is well-versed in safety practices through running his own circuit, the Norwell Motorplex.

“Because we operate our own circuit, it’s essentially a race meeting every day for us,” Morris said.

“Motorsport is much safer compared to when I started, but you can’t take anything for granted. You need to be at the cutting edge, always looking to improve and I look forward to drawing on my experience to add value to this committee and the motorsport community.”

Shahin, meanwhile, is a qualified medical practitioner, as well as owning and operating The Bend Motorsport Park and regularly competing in Carrera Cup.

“Motorsport is a sport built on passion, skill, and the relentless pursuit of excellence, and safety must always be at the forefront of that pursuit,” he said.

“Having experienced the sport from multiple perspectives – as a competitor, circuit owner, and medical professional – I understand the importance of continually refining our approach to risk management.

“I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to ensure motorsport remains as safe as possible while preserving the thrill and spirit that makes it so special.”