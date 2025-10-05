The VSCRC event was brought to an early close after the penultimate race of the day, the Formula RX8 finale, was red flagged after a crash.

Motorsport Australia has since declared it a “critical incident”, while also confirming the driver is in a stable condition.

“Motorsport Australia advises that a critical incident has occurred at Round 5 of the 2025 Trico Victorian State Circuit Racing Championship at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit,” read a statement from the governing body.

“The racing incident involved a single vehicle, and the individual is in a stable condition.

“Motorsport Australia extend thanks to the officials and first responders for their work at the scene.

“Motorsport Australia’s Critical Incident Plan is in action.”