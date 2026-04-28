The Dick Johnson Racing star will return with Norwell Factory Racing, this year combining with Nash Morris.

In the 2025 event, Kostecki raced with Morris’ father Paul, a long-time supporter of the 2023 Supercars champion.

The pair will race the #67 Norwell Motorplex-backed Ford Mustang.

Kostecki and Morris Sr combined to take three podium finishes from six races throughout the 2025 event, including winning the Sunday afternoon 45-minute enduro.

The Bathurst winner is one of several Supercars drivers confirmed for the event, alongside Ryan Wood, Will Davison, and Tim Slade, plus Super2 regulars Morris and Ayrton Hodson.

Advertisements

The full entry list will be revealed in the coming days and Speedcafe understands that as many as 25 cars will hit the track at Queensland Raceway.

The TA2 Tag Team Enduro will be held from May 1-3 during ‘2 Days of Thunder’, Round 2 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.