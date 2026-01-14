Buchan has received a call-up to compete in the opening round of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Sport Challenge in a Bryan Herta Autosport-run Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

It follows winning outings with Hyundai for the 30-year-old Sydneysider in the TCR World Tour rounds in South Korea and Macau last year, which added to his previous success with the marque in Australia.

Buchan will share the team’s #33 entry with full season drivers Mason Filippi and Bryson Morris in the four-hour endurance race on January 23, supporting the Daytona 24 Hour.

“It’s super exciting and I’m very thankful, firstly, for the opportunity and the support from Hyundai Australia and Bryan Herta Autosport after what we achieved this year with HMO Customer Racing in the FIA TCR World Tour,” said Buchan.

“The category has literally taken me across the globe, and to add racing at Daytona to my resume is amazing. Going from one iconic venue to another – from Macau to Daytona – is totally surreal and something I never dreamed would happen.

“At the moment, all I know about Daytona is that the first couple of corners are left-handers, but I’ve already started practicing on the simulator to get my bearings.

“My approach has always been the same when I go to a new event; I feel I am always ready to learn and adapt and to bring my A-game.”

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Sport Challenge races feature a four-hour endurance format and a mix of TCR and GT4 machinery.

“It’s obviously a very different style of racing to what I’m used to in TCR here in Australia and in the World Tour, where it has been high intensity and short sprint races, with everyone trying to smash into each other, while Daytona is an endurance race with co-drivers,” added Buchan.

“Although that will be a new challenge for me specifically to the TCR car, I feel that I’m up to speed on what’s required as a co-driver from my experience in GT4 in Australia and, most recently, my debut race in the AWS GT3 Challenge in New Zealand.

“I’ll be very much in the hands of the team to let them guide me in the direction they want me to go and do the job they ask of me; whether that is being a safe pair of hands or setting the pace.

“I’m there to service their regular drivers and make sure they score good points to establish their place in the championship at the start of the year.”

Australian fans can watch the action live from Daytona on the IMSA YouTube channel.