Harris will campaign his Honda Civic Type R FL5 under his own Harris Motorsport banner at the September 12-14 event, having previously run with Wall Racing.

Harris Motorsport has sort assistance from TCR World Tour team GOAT Racing and Honda’s global customer racing agent JAS Motorsport, as well as Canto.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of running a TCR car as our own operation for the first time, alongside GOAT Racing and JAS Motorsport,” Harris said.

“Having Dean Canto on the radio and guiding me throughout the event will also be a real asset, as Dean has a wealth of track knowledge at Tailem Bend through his driver training and coaching work – possibly more than anyone.”

Harris is hoping for a strong showing amongst a yet-to-be-revealed grid of internationals.

“It’s exciting to be racing back in TCR,” he said.

“We recently completed a night test at Sydney Motorsport Park and have spent the last few months refurbishing our truck inside and out and setting up our team to run as a professional outfit.

“We pride ourselves on presentation with our family-run team, much like our business, Exclusive Switchboards.”

Wall Racing posted to social media last week confirming it will not be involved in the upcoming TCR World Tour rounds, including The Bend.

The team has been a stalwart of the Australian series since it kicked off in 2019 and won the title in 2022 with Tony D’Alberto.

“Well, it’s been a ride,” read the Wall Racing post.

“Unfortunately we will not be running any cars in TCR Australia for this year’s world tour.

“We wish all the teams the very best and will hopefully catch them at the track sometime soon.

“Let’s see what the future holds for us within TCR.”

Brad’s twin brother, Will, who has also raced in TCR since 2023, will miss The Bend due to an impending childbirth.