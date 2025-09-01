Canto Sr says the drive is a reward for the teen’s ongoing efforts as he tackles year 12 at Unley High School in Adelaide’s inner southern suburbs.

Dylan will race a Radical SR3XX at the South Australian circuit, which is the home of his father’s motorsport preparation and driver coaching business.

“He’s a great kid and this is a bit of a reward for his efforts at school and in year 12,” said Dean, a two-time winner of the Super2 Series.

“It’s a bit of a baptism of fire but the Radicals are such a great, cost-effective way to have some fun, to compete and to learn the ropes.

“He’s not had a lot of experience at all – some karting and some time behind the wheel of my Subaru BRZ drive school car – but he had a massive test day in the Radical last week.

“He did 420km in a single day and we just put fuel in, checked the tyre pressures and sent it. He did a good job.”

The youngster will be guided through his first race meeting by 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner Luke Youlden while Dean focuses on his role with the category itself.

“It will be a busy weekend but his mum, my folks and Lukey will be there to manage him while I focus on my job as Radical’s Driving Standards Adviser,” said Dean.

“He’s under strict instructions for the weekend; it’s not the world championship, just enjoy it for what it is and take no risks.

“It’s exciting for him and it should be a great weekend. He’ll learn plenty in the long races and racing on the same track as some really high-quality guys and girls in the Radical field.”

The one-make Radical field will tackle a pair of 50-minute races this weekend at The Bend, which marks the category’s title decider.