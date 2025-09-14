Tracey kept his cool ahead of Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Jordan Cox while some of the series’ best battled hard for the minors.

Two-time series champion Nathan Herne and reigning champion Todd Hazelwood engaged in a hard fought battle for third position while Aaron Love lurked behind to pick up the pieces.

Herne held on despite an off a Turn 5 leading to a damaged right front quarter panel to take third position ahead of Love, followed by Lachlan Evennett and Ben Grice.

James Moffat capped off a quiet weekend in seventh position from Cody Maynes-Rutty, while Hazelwood was shuffled back to ninth while Elliott Barbour rounded out the top 10.

IndyNXT star Tommy Smith had a weekend to forget while subbing in for his uncle Jack Smith, an incident involving him and Ben Bargwanna among others on the opening lap of the finale leaving the #111 SCT Logistics entry with a flat right front tyre.

Carrera Cup

Confusion marred the start of this morning’s Jim Richards Enduro Cup race as the start lights suffered a strange issue, causing front row starters Marcus Amand and Christian Pancione, among others, to miss the start, both being swamped back to outside the top 10.

Reigning champion and Supercars debutante Harri Jones was free to sweep through to the race lead, using the clean air to his advantage and build a commanding lead over Bayley Hall.

Carrera Cup France championship leader Amand set his sights on carving back through the field, picking off one or two cars a lap on his charge back to the front.

Amand made his way all the way back to second position to come home ahead of Hall and Dale Wood, with championship contender Dylan O’Keeffe rounding out the top five.

Brett Boulton brought his incredibly popular ‘Lightning McQueen’ liveried #95 Porsche home in 19th position outright to take his first career Carrera Cup Pro-Am race victory ahead of Rodney Jane, while track owner Sam Shahin was handed a 15-second penalty for a driving infringement.

Race 3 was much cleaner for the majority of the duration.

Amand got the jump on Jones at the start, lead into turn 1 and went unchallenged for the rest of the race, taking his first Porsche Carrera Cup Australia victory.

Jones came home in second to win the round overall ahead of championship rival O’Keeffe, David Russell in fourth, and Hall rounding out the top five.

Michelin Sprint Challenge graduate Clay Osbourne was in the thick of the action, earning a 15-second penalty for contact with Pancione.

In the closing laps, Osbourne was involved in an incident including Marcos Flack and Max Vidau, resulting in the Osbourne car spinning across into Dale Wood, ending both of their races.

Touring Car Masters

Joel Heinrich has continued his recent run of dominant form in the #95 Whiteline Racing Chevrolet Camaro, taking convincing victories in both Race 2 and 3 of Touring Car Masters.

The South Australian had to work for the victory in Race 2, holding off a hard charging Adam Garwood in the Ford Capri while the Holden Torana pair of Ryan Hansford and Andrew Fisher battled hard for third position.

Race 2 ended under the control of the Safety Car when the #29 Ford Mustang of Martin Riseley spun off the road and into the gravel at Turn 17. Ultimately, Riseley worked his way back onto the track, but not before the field took the final lap.

Heinrich continued his winning ways in Race 3, coming home some 10 seconds ahead of Garwood and Fisher.

Steven Johnson capped off a quiet weekend in fourth position ahead of Pro-Am competitor Scott Cameron in the #85 Whiteline Racing Camaro.

Ryan Hansford had his #6 Multispares Racing Torana in second position, but a front left suspension failure forced the former series champion off the road just six laps in.

Fisher and Garwood battled hard for second position all the way until the end of the race, with contact between the pair headlining a tough battle.

Heinrich has won five of the last six races in his quest for the Touring Car Masters championship.

Aussie Racing Cars

The news broke overnight of the devastating passing of competitor Shane Mann overnight. To pay respects, the front row of the grid was left vacant for both Race 3 and 4, while Mann’s car was driven out at the front of the field for a tribute lap ahead of the start of the finale.

Brandon Madden enjoyed all the success, winning Race 3 comfortably ahead of reigning champion Joel Heinrich, who was forced to fight through the pack from 28th on the grid due to a DNF in the first race.

Championship contender Kody Garland rounded out the podium ahead of teenage star Diesel Thomas and young charger Jack Boyd.

Race 3 was rife with mechanical issues, as Mason Harvey and Anthony DiMauro both parked on the turn 1 infield with dramas. Front splitters were the other talking, with both Caleb Paterson and Kody Garland having issues with splitters falling away while battling for the top two positions.

Race 4 was shortened by a first-lap Safety Car drawn for an incident between the #16 of Will Rowe and the #11 a Layton Mckechnie.

As the grid is set by round points, Heinrich was forced to start at the back of the top 10, and had to race his way through the field again.

The Safety Car set up just a two-lap dash to the finish, where Heinrich bump drafted Diesel Thomas to the front on the restart lap.

Madden found his way past the teenager on the restart lap, while Heinrich sliced his way through the pack up to second position.

Madden came home to sweep the round ahead of Heinrich, while Thomas and Garland battled home to third and fourth.

Caleb Paterson was left wondering what could’ve been back in fifth ahead of Cody McKay in his career best finish.