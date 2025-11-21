The young gun will move from The Racing Academy to Nathan Herne Racing, lining up alongside Herne in the squad.

Tracey, 18, shot to prominence with breakthrough race wins at The Bend in September.

Herne, 23, is himself one of the Trans Am’s brightest talents, making for a formidable line-up.

The Lismore-based Herne is this year running a customer entry in the TA2 Muscle Car Series but will put full focus on Trans Am in 2026.

Both drivers are in action in the Trans Am Series at this weekend’s Mallala Homecoming, which kicks off today and concludes with a Saturday evening race.

The event is the penultimate round of the season and forms a double-header with the Adelaide Grand Final.

Saturday action from Mallala will be broadcast on SBS (12:30pm-4:30pm ACDT) and Kayo Sports (12:30pm-8:00pm).

It will also be live streamed via the Mallala Motorsport Park Facebook page (12:30pm-8:00pm).