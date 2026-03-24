Wollongong is being touted as the new home for a marquee Supercars race in New South Wales and on the surface it all seems like a great idea.

But is it feasible? And does the support exist? Former Legend offers some insight into his old stomping ground.

He and AVL also discuss some big F1 team news as Aston Martin looks set sign outgoing Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley.

There’s a game of Overs and Unders, Credit or Shred It and all of your favourites.

Listen or watch now.