The conflict in the Middle East has plunged the world, including Australia, into a fuel crisis.

It will inevitably affect the motorsport industry in ways that extend well beyond the running costs of a racing car.

What are the most concerning factors? What is the worst case scenario? And what are the governing bodies and series doing about it?

Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus delve into it all.

They also cover off Supercars’ Queensland move, the latest on the Wollongong street track, F1’s qualifying rule change for Japan and Max Verstappen’s journo ejection.

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