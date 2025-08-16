In the Chevrolet Racing Chev Camaro, Buckley led throughout the Driver 1 race. The Driver 2 event had to restarted and Golding (Ashley Jarvis Racing Ford Mustang) had an all-the-way victory.

The fourth round of the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Cars presented Maritimo at Queensland Raceway as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series. The round features two-drivers and two sprint races before the pairings share in a 45-minute endurance race.

A crash after the start of the second race brought it to a red flag stoppage. Golding won the start while Todd Hazelwood (TFH Racing Mustang) was slow away and passed by Tim Slade (Chevrolet Racing) on one side and Nathan Herne (Camaro) on the other.

Then into Turn 1, Jordan Cox and Brody Kostecki went down the inside to be three wide. The Mustangs bumped and Cox cannoned across the track and into Nash Morris (Mustang). George Miedecke, Ben Bargwanna and Dan Jilesen were caught up in the melee while several others had residual damage including Craig Lowndes in the Chevrolet Racing Camaro.

The race was red flagged and restarted after the track was cleared. Again, Golding was perfect and led from Herne, Hazelwood, Tim Slade, Kostecki, Declan Fraser, Aaron Seton, Tyler Cheney, Scott Andriske and Blake Tracey. Cox was able to restart from his qualifying position but lasted less than a lap, having to pull off on the inside of Turn 6.

While Golding was able to ease away, Slade improved to finish second as Kostecki worked his way to third and finished ahead of Herne, Fraser, Hazelwood and Cheney who edged out Aaron Seton by less than a car length.

The first 20-minute sprint race was for Driver 1, mainly the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Cars presented by Maritimo, mainly for the series regulars.

Although only in her second round, Buckley led from the outset, was never threatened for the lead and won by 3.2 seconds.

Her Chev Camaro teammate Jarrod Hughes was second off the start but lost out to Lachlan Evennett (Mustang) at Turn 3 on the first lap and remained third for the duration, 1.6 seconds behind.

Graham Cheney (Camaro) was fourth at the end of Lap 1 before he spun at Turn 3 on the second lap. That elevated Ben Gomersall (Mustang) to fourth in front of Hayden Jackson whose Challenger was hit and spun at Turn 4.

Clay Richards (Mustang) finished fifth ahead of Paul Morris (Mustang), Diesel Thomas (Mustang) and Brandan Madden (Mustang) who started 16th. Then followed Josh Webster (Mustang) after a near race-long battle with Tom Davies (Camaro).

Just out of the top 10 were Brad Gartner from Lee Stibbs from last, Josh Thomas, Jackson and Brock Paine, another who started from the rear of the field.

The Golding/Evennett and Buckley/Slade pairings will share the front row for the enduro which is scheduled to begin at 4:00pm AEST.