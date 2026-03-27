Cameron had been the benchmark for the lion’s share of the 20-minute session but improved with a 1:36.2144s on his last lap.

Former Blanchard Racing Team Supercars stablemate James Golding was second fastest to make it a Garry Rogers Motorsport one-two.

Golding was 0.1566s off the pace, with a 1:36.2144s on his last lap.

Ford Racing junior Cameron McLeod was third fastest on a 1:36.7283s to end up 0.2314s off the pole position winner.

James Moffat was fourth fastest while Jack Perkins completed the top five.

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Pole position the Dark Horse Legends went to Keith Kassulke, who only had Ben Dunn as his other class rival.



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