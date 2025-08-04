Pit Lane Partners is a boutique consultancy specializing in motorsport partnerships and commercial strategy within the Australian racing industry. Founded in 2008, the company operates with a small, experienced team dedicated to aligning brands with...
|2025 Supercars Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Broc Feeney
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|1
|10
|10
|1759
|2
|
Will Brown
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|2
|1
|1
|1539
|3
|
Matthew Payne
Penrite Racing
|3
|3
|1
|1524
|4
|
Cam Waters
Monster Castrol Racing
|4
|3
|3
|1341
|5
|
Chaz Mostert
Mobil1 Optus Racing
|5
|1
|1
|1259
|2025 Formula 1 Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Oscar Piastri (AUS)
McLaren
|81
|6
|4
|284
|2
|
Lando Norris (GBR)
McLaren
|4
|5
|4
|275
|3
|
Max Verstappen (NED)
Red Bull
|1
|2
|4
|187
|4
|
George Russell (GBR)
Mercedes
|63
|1
|1
|172
|5
|
Charles Leclerc (MON)
Ferrari
|16
|0
|1
|151
