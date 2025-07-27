The Trackhouse Racing driver will line up from row six in the #88 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro alongside Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch in the #8 car.

Van Gisbergen’s lap, at 181.485 mph, put him 0.455s adrift of the pole position time.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe in the #19 Toyota Camry was the fastest, clocking a 182.749 mph lap.

Fellow Toyota driver Bubba Wallace will start alongside him for 23XI Racing in the #23 car.

Toyota locked out the top five with Erik Jones (#43 Legacy Motor Club), Tyler Reddick (#45 23XI Racing), and Ty Gibbs (#54 Joe Gibbs Racing) rounding out the front-runners.

William Byron was the best of the Chevrolet Camaro contingent in sixth in the #24 Hendrick Motorsports entry.

For Indiana-born Briscoe, it was an emotional moment in his career.

“I thought I was going to lose it a couple times, but I was able to hold onto it,” Briscoe said of his lap.

“I’m holding back tears. This is such a special moment for me. Even hearing the crowd as I got the pole is just super cool. Hopefully, I can keep it up there. That’s the one that we want to win.

“Just being from literally 70 miles down the road and coming here as a kid and just dreaming of being able to come to this place, sitting in the same grandstands as the fans are, I dreamed of being on the other side of the fence, and now to do that is just unbelievable.”

Qualifying was punctuated by three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin crashing into the inside wall out of Turn 2.

“I saw that other guys had issues there and the wind picked up, which made for some pretty tight conditions off of Turn 2,” said Hamlin after being released from the infield care centre.

“And so if you’re not pointing correctly, it’s not going to turn. I wasn’t pointing correctly.”

Hamlin had been quickest in the day’s earlier practice session. He will start from 39th and last on the grid.

The NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway gets underway at 4am AEST on Monday, July 28.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway