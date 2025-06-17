Hocevar was already on thin ice with Stenhouse after spinning the #47 Chevrolet Camaro at Nashville Superspeedway two weeks ago.

They were able to clear the air after that, but the latest clash at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has riled up Stenhouse.

In the closing stages of the 100-lapper at Mexico City, Hocevar lost control of his #77 Spire Motorsports Camaro and ran into the back of Stenhouse, sending him into a spin.

Post-race, a seething Stenhouse confronted Hocevar in his car.

“I’m going to beat your ass,” he said.

“You’re a lap down, you’ve got nothing to do. Why did you run right into me? Second time.”

Hocevar replied: “I f***ed up.”

“I don’t give a damn,” said Stenhouse. “I am going to beat your ass once we get back to the States.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. exchanges some words with Carson Hocevar post-race. #NASCARonPrime pic.twitter.com/AknCZ5NSP2 — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) June 15, 2025

It’s an ominous warning to Hocevar who has been a controversial figure since making his Cup Series debut last year.

Hocevar, 22, has speed to burn but in his less than two years has made a few enemies with his on-track behaviour.

Stenhouse and Hocevar spoke following their run-in at Nashville.

“I told him on the phone, if it happens again, we’re going to have issues,” Stenhouse told Fox Sports.

“I normally don’t cuss or anything, but that stuff gets me pretty heated when I’m out there on the lead lap, trying to work my way forward.

“I felt like we had a car that was better on the long run versus the guys we were racing and felt like I could have got into the top-20 right there, but didn’t have the opportunity.”

A despondent Hocevar was filmed post-race sitting next to his car and later said he was sorry for the incident.

“I didn’t really hear him, but I know he was very mad and I was very apologetic,” said Hocevar.

The desk reacts to the audio from the Stenhouse Jr.-Hocevar post-race altercation. #NASCARonPrime pic.twitter.com/CWl3nB4Al8 — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) June 15, 2025

“I just got left and in the marbles and slid a lot longer than I expected.

“Obviously, number one, it’s not someone I would ever want to hit again, but number two, I wasn’t racing anybody.

“I was just logging laps, just waiting on a yellow, and maybe seeing if we could put our day back together.

“I just hit a kerb wrong, got in the marbles, slid all the way through the corner.

“I tried to turn left and avoid him. Just a really, really sloppy day by me.”