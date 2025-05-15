Hughes, a former designer for Holden, has in recent years expanded his breadth of clients in the wake of GM shutting down the Australian brand.

Among those partnerships are Ford Supercar teams Walkinshaw Andretti United and the Blanchard Racing Team as well as teams in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, GT4 Australia, and GT World Challenge Australia.

Now, Hughes has Joe Gibbs Racing on his books.

Chase Briscoe will sport a Hughes-designed Bass Pro Shops livery for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26 (AEST).

“So proud and excited to announce my new partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing,” Hughes wrote on social media.

“Introducing Chase Briscoe No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, running a US livery for the Coca-Cola 600.

“This patriotic design will carry the name of Staff Sergeant Alan W. Shaw, who paid the ultimate price while serving his country.

“An absolute honour to create this and I hope the family love the results.”

“With an Aussie crew chief in James Small and now an Aussie designer on their books…make sure you get behind car 19 as well as SVG. Double the reason to get up early.”

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for 8am (AEST) on May 26.