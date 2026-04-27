The Trackhouse Racing driver was on course for a top 10 finish until Ryan Preece’s #60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang got loose and spun across the nose of van Gisbergen.

SVG got sandwiched between Preece and Austin Dillon’s #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro while Christopher Bell’s #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Camry was also caught in the wreck.

Van Gisbergen was ultimately classified 20th as the second-to-last car on the lead lap.

A dramatic conclusion to the race was set up with seven laps to go when third-placed Erik Jones got spat into the inside wall before the tri-oval thanks to a hip check from Carson Hocevar.

The race remained green until it became evident that Jones couldn’t get his #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry out of the grass.

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The caution came out with seven laps remaining with Chris Buescher at the head of the field in his #17 RKF Racing Ford Mustang and Hocevar second in the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

At the time of the yellow, van Gisbergen was running ninth with his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain in 10th.

The race resumed with three laps to go – the front row Buescher and Hocevar with Alex Bowman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr immediately behind them respectively.

Van Gisbergen restarted ninth and couldn’t find a way forward. Meanwhile, Hocevar jockeyed with Buescher at the front of the field.

The pair were neck-and-neck entering the tri-oval until Ricky Stenhouse Jr got into the back of Buscher and got him loose.

That was all Hocevar needed to get clear of Buescher and clinch victory and become the newest NASCAR race winner.

Behind them, van Gisbergen was mired in the melee of the last lap carnage. SVG confirmed over the radio that he was okay before extracting himself from the #97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Hocevar celebrated in style, hanging out the window of his car before parking it against the wall and performing a burnout.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Pos Num Driver Team Car Laps/Diff Gap 1 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 188 2 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 0.114 0.114 3 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 0.140 0.026 4 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 0.184 0.044 5 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 0.208 0.024 6 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 0.252 0.044 7 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 0.271 0.019 8 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 0.397 0.126 9 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 0.461 0.064 10 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 0.545 0.084 11 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 0.679 0.134 12 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 0.774 0.095 13 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 0.784 0.010 14 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 0.832 0.048 15 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 0.939 0.107 16 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 0.943 0.004 17 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 3.323 2.380 18 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 3.324 0.001 19 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 3.346 0.022 20 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 3.421 0.075 21 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro 6.201 2.780 22 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 1 lap 23 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 1 lap 24 78 Daniel Dye Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 2 laps 1 lap 25 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 2 laps 26 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 3 laps 1 lap 27 33 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 3 laps 28 66 Chad Finchum Garage66 Ford Mustang 6 laps 3 laps 29 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 8 laps 2 laps 30 44 Joey Gase NY Racing Team Chevrolet Camaro 11 laps 3 laps 31 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 22 laps 11 laps 32 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 39 laps 17 laps 33 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 64 laps 25 laps 34 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 66 laps 2 laps 35 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 69 laps 3 laps 36 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 74 laps 5 laps 37 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 74 laps 38 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro 74 laps 39 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang 74 laps 40 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 74 laps

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