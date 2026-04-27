The Trackhouse Racing driver was on course for a top 10 finish until Ryan Preece’s #60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang got loose and spun across the nose of van Gisbergen.
SVG got sandwiched between Preece and Austin Dillon’s #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro while Christopher Bell’s #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Camry was also caught in the wreck.
Van Gisbergen was ultimately classified 20th as the second-to-last car on the lead lap.
A dramatic conclusion to the race was set up with seven laps to go when third-placed Erik Jones got spat into the inside wall before the tri-oval thanks to a hip check from Carson Hocevar.
The race remained green until it became evident that Jones couldn’t get his #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry out of the grass.
The caution came out with seven laps remaining with Chris Buescher at the head of the field in his #17 RKF Racing Ford Mustang and Hocevar second in the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.
At the time of the yellow, van Gisbergen was running ninth with his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain in 10th.
The race resumed with three laps to go – the front row Buescher and Hocevar with Alex Bowman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr immediately behind them respectively.
Van Gisbergen restarted ninth and couldn’t find a way forward. Meanwhile, Hocevar jockeyed with Buescher at the front of the field.
The pair were neck-and-neck entering the tri-oval until Ricky Stenhouse Jr got into the back of Buscher and got him loose.
That was all Hocevar needed to get clear of Buescher and clinch victory and become the newest NASCAR race winner.
Behind them, van Gisbergen was mired in the melee of the last lap carnage. SVG confirmed over the radio that he was okay before extracting himself from the #97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.
Hocevar celebrated in style, hanging out the window of his car before parking it against the wall and performing a burnout.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps/Diff
|Gap
|1
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|188
|2
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|0.114
|0.114
|3
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|0.140
|0.026
|4
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|0.184
|0.044
|5
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|0.208
|0.024
|6
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|0.252
|0.044
|7
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|0.271
|0.019
|8
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|0.397
|0.126
|9
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|0.461
|0.064
|10
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|0.545
|0.084
|11
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|0.679
|0.134
|12
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|0.774
|0.095
|13
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|0.784
|0.010
|14
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|0.832
|0.048
|15
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|0.939
|0.107
|16
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|0.943
|0.004
|17
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|3.323
|2.380
|18
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|3.324
|0.001
|19
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|3.346
|0.022
|20
|97
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|3.421
|0.075
|21
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|6.201
|2.780
|22
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|1 lap
|23
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|1 lap
|24
|78
|Daniel Dye
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|2 laps
|1 lap
|25
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|2 laps
|26
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|3 laps
|1 lap
|27
|33
|Jesse Love
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|3 laps
|28
|66
|Chad Finchum
|Garage66
|Ford Mustang
|6 laps
|3 laps
|29
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|8 laps
|2 laps
|30
|44
|Joey Gase
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet Camaro
|11 laps
|3 laps
|31
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|22 laps
|11 laps
|32
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|39 laps
|17 laps
|33
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford Mustang
|64 laps
|25 laps
|34
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|66 laps
|2 laps
|35
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|69 laps
|3 laps
|36
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|74 laps
|5 laps
|37
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|74 laps
|38
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet Camaro
|74 laps
|39
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|74 laps
|40
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|74 laps
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