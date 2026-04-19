Kvapil started from first after inclement weather cancelled practice and qualifying, meaning the first laps were cut during the 200-lapper.

Kvapil was fighting for the lead with the #88 Hendrick Motorsports’ Chevrolet Camaro driven by William Byron when he got tipped into a spin.

The #1 JR Motorsports driver had his teammate Justin Allgaier in the #7 Camaro to his right exiting Turn 2 and appeared to be giving him space.

Speaking after the incident, Kvapil suggested that Byron did not know the trio were three-wide and got into the left rear of the #1 car.

Kvapil spun before being hit by the #99 Viking Motorsports Camaro of Parker Retzlaff and got launched into the air, triggering a series of rollovers.

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“Not too fun,” said Kvapil after being released from the infield care centre.

“I didn’t actually think it was going to flip over like that. Once it started doing that it didn’t really seem too bad.

“My biggest thing is I just hate it for this whole #1 Bass Pro Shops team.

“Rodney [Childers] and these guys brought a really fast race car and I was just hoping to get through the first couple of laps and kind of sort it out and fall in behind.

“We didn’t really get to that point. All in all, it was one heck of a ride.

“I was not ready for that. Just hate it for all the guys again. Everyone at the JR Motorsports race shop, Hendrick Motors, everyone at the fab shop. That was a big one.

“I really hate it for all of them.”

Scary scene at Kansas as @Carson_Kvapil‘s car flips over shortly after the green flag. He was able to walk away from the wreck 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z4NI1j3IXh — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) April 18, 2026

Asked if he thought if the top three drivers had given each other enough space, Kvapil was ambivalent.

“Yes and no. I thought we were all pretty aggressive to start and thought the #7 team was going to stay behind me probably, but it seemed like the top really had some good grip.

“I was just trying to get through the first lap or two.

“I was going to move up the next corner and block runs but the #7 got outside of me there off of [turn] two.

“I guess the #88 didn’t realise we were three-wide. It was hard to tell. Just got tight and didn’t work out.”

After the red flag, racing resumed on Lap 5.

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