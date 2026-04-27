Controversy has long surrounded ‘Hurricane Hocevar’ for his at times erratic on-track behaviour, earning him an infamous reputation and the aforementioned nickname.

Even his first race win came with some drama, hip-checking Erik Jones’ #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry into a crash.

Hocevar held off RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher for the win in a three-lap dash to the chequered flag to etch his name into the record books.

What followed was an epic celebration, which began with a burnout at the start-finish line.

Then Hocevar hung out the window of his #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro while banging the top of the roof.

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Hocevar waved to the crowd before nosing his car into the wall on the front straight, mashing the throttle to perform a burnout.

In an emotional post-race interview, the 23-year-old paid tribute to his grandfather and his late grandmother.

“Seeing the crowd, I really got to hear them,” said Hocevar of his celebration.

“I’ve had this thought up for a while. I’ve messed it up every which way to not be able to do it.

“I don’t care if it took 20 minutes or whatever, I was going to figure it out how to do it. It took me a while.

“I’m just so thankful. This is the biggest dream I’ve ever thought of. Thank you, everybody. I couldn’t have done it in any better way.

“Hopefully my grandpa’s watching. My grandma died last year, so I’m so thankful that I can give my grandpa a trophy now. Wish my parents were here.

“[This is] All thanks to Jeff Dickerson. Unbelievable. I’m just so thankful, thank you.”

The NASCAR Cup Series returns on May 4 at Texas Motor Speedway.

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