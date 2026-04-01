Dye was suspended by NASCAR and Kaulig Racing for comments he made about IndyCar Series driver David Malukas during a live stream.

NASCAR confirmed he can compete again having completed sensitivity training.

Dye was sanctioned under Section 4.3.C of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states in part that members shall not make “a public statement or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

In a statement, Kaulig Racing confirmed it had accepted Dye’s resignation and wished him “great success in the pursuit of his personal and professional goals.”

Dye said he remains committed to being successful in stock car racing.

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“I’m incredibly thankful for my time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and for the chance to compete with Kaulig Racing alongside some of the most passionate fans in motorsports. At this time, I am stepping away from that role,” said Dye.

“NASCAR has played a meaningful role in my development, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly.

“After a lot of honest self-reflection and guidance from mentors I trust, I’ve decided the smartest move for my career is to realign my focus on my long-term objective of becoming a successful driver at the highest level of stock car racing.

“Now that I’m reinstated, I’m optimistic about what the future holds and look forward to working hard at my next opportunity.

“This sport and its fans mean everything to me, and I can’t wait to get back to it focused on the real goal more than ever.”

Corey LaJoie will drive the #10 Kaulig Racing Ram for the remainder of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

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