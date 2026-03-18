Dye was streaming on the Whatnot shopping platform, unwrapping NASCAR playing cards, when he made comments about IndyCar Series driver David Malukas and his sexuality.

Dye explained how he met Malukas and went on to mock the Team Penske driver by putting on an accent.

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Dye and will be required to undergo sensitivity training should be be allowed to drive again.

NASCAR sanctioned Dye under Section 4.3.C of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states in part that members shall not make “a public statement or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Kaulig Racing, who Dye competes for in the Truck Series, has also indefinitely suspended the 22-year-old.

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Since being suspended, Dye issued a statement apologising to Malukas and the LGBTQ+ community.

“I want to first apologise to David Malukas. I recently went on a live stream with some friends and made some careless comments,” Dye said in a statement.

“I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people. I’m sorry to anyone who was offended. That’s not how I want to represent myself.

“I have some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community who I would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that’s exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard.

“In talking with them, I realize that a true friend would know better than to act the way I did and for that I need to be a better friend. What I said doesn’t reflect how I feel about them or anyone else.

“I didn’t think enough before I spoke, and I in no way meant any harm. I know that intention does not erase impact and I need to do better.

“I’m taking this seriously and working on being more aware and respectful moving forward. I’m sorry to everyone I let down.

“I am committed to learning from this and better understanding that the impact that my decisions can have on others.

“That includes educating myself, listening to those affected, and taking meaningful steps to ensure my actions reflect respect and inclusivity going forward.

“I know I’ve got a platform and a responsibility, and I need to use it better.”

Dye has 49 starts to his name in the Truck Series as is part of RAM’s new NASCAR program with Kaulig Racing.

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