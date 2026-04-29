It’ll mark the first time the Kiwi has tackled triple duties.

Confirmation of the feat comes via JR Motorsports announcing SVG as the driver of its #9 Kubota Camaro in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race.

Van Gisbergen is among a number of drivers sharing the entry through the season, having already raced it to victory at the Circuit of the Americas in February.

JR Motorsports won the Watkins Glen race last year courtesy of Connor Zilisch, who famously broke his collarbone in victory lane.

Van Gisbergen had already been confirmed to add a Truck Series start with Niece Motorsports to his regular Trackhouse Cup Series duties at The Glen.

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The triple Supercars champion scored his maiden Watkins Glen win via the Cup Series last August.

Van Gisbergen is meanwhile focused on this weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, where he struggled to a 22nd place finish in 2025.

“Texas is a tough track, but I’m looking forward to getting better at it as the weekend goes on,” he said.

“It’s been tough for me in the past in the O’Reilly car and Cup car, so our focus has just been trying to see where we can improve from last year and what will make us the most competitive.”

Texas is a 1.5 mile (2.4km) oval that van Gisbergen said is deceptively challenging.

“It’s difficult because one end of the track is so different from the other end,” he said.

“You have to compromise a little bit on set up.

“But trying to get the most out of your car every lap is important, so practice will be all about learning and getting the best feel for the car before the race.”

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