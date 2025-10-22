SVG shared the car with Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain this year as part of a deal with Trackhouse Racing.

In 2026, van Gisbergen and Chastain will once again share driving duties at a handful of events.

A total of 10 races have been earmarked for the duo, up from eight this year. What races the pair will contest is still to be confirmed.

Van Gisbergen contested just three Xfinity Series races this year, winning on the streets of Chicago, finishing second at Sonoma, and crashing out spectacularly at Watkins Glen.

JR Motorsports will have a roster of seven drivers, with Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Connor Zilisch, and Rajah Caruth alongside van Gisbergen and Chastain.

