The reality TV contestant has a heap of experience in motorsport public relations, having run his own business among other projects.

A passionate commentator at grassroots level, Mansell shot to prominence thanks to the Nine Network’s Beauty and the Geek program that he won.

He went on to work with the KIIS radio network, producing the Kyle and Jackie-O Show.

His new role at One Raceway will see him manage operations of motorsport events at the Goulburn facility as well as Pheasant Wood in Marulan.

Mansell will head up media, public relations, and marketing of the two circuits.

It marks something of a return for Mansell, who stepped away from the industry during his time on Beauty and the Geek.

“Even though I’ve taken a step back from the motor racing scene over the last few years, I never completely closed the door,” said Mansell.

“I always said I would come back to it if the right opportunity presented itself.

“When I met with Steve Shelley (circuit owner) and his brother Greg, it was immediately clear that there was an absolute alignment between their business objectives, and my personal and professional development goals.

“Up to this point, the bulk of my motorsport experience has been in the media and PR domain, but I see this as a golden opportunity to enhance my skills in other areas and build my leadership capacity.

“Steve is a successful entrepreneur with a wealth of knowledge in business development, especially in the human resources and IT sectors – he will be a terrific mentor for me as I move into the next phase of my career.”

One Raceway boss Steve Shelley welcomed Mansell to the fold.

“I first met Lachy 14 years ago when I started racing my Mazda MX5 at Wakefield Park in an event that he was commentating, and since then I have watched his career closely and recognised his boundless passion for the sport,” he explained.

“Over the last 18 months, we have successfully completed some extensive capital works projects at One Raceway, so we’re now at a point where we need the knowledge and expertise to facilitate our own events and promote our offerings.

“Lachy’s extensive motorsport network, wealth of media and PR experience and infectious enthusiasm will greatly assist us in the next stage of our business development.”

Mansell will commence his new role in June.