Steve Tamasi clean swept the third round of the Holinger National Sports Sedans while Lachlan Evennett came out on top in the Australian Formula Ford Series fourth round.

In his Chev powered Holden Calibra, Tamasi was unbeaten across the three races after he took a comprehensive pole position.

After a great duel for with Geoff Taunton (IRC GT SS), Ash Jarvis (Holden Monaro/Chev) finished second while fourth went to Brad Shiels (Fiat 124/Rotary Turbo) over Alex Williams (Mazda RX7 Turbo).

Steven Lacey (IRC GT SS) was to start on the front row until he went off circuit on the out lap. He started at the back and finished sixth.

There were only two laps completed in Race 2. On lap three Taunton crashed at Turn 9 while third. The result went back a lap when he was second ahead of Jarvis, Shiels, Williams and Lacey.

Despite a 5.0 second penalty, Jarvis still finished second in the last, ahead of Lacey, Dean Camm (Chev Corvette), Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev) and John Holinger (IRC GT SS).

The next round of the series will be at The Bend Classic in South Australia on October 24-26.

In a Mygale, Evennett took the round honours ahead of Spectrum drivers Kobi Williams and points leader Joe Fawcett.

Evennett qualified fastest but it was Williams who took the early Race 1 lead ahead of Fawcett while Evennett was third. The safety car was out before the first lap was completed as Giuseppe Imbrogno failed to get past the start line with a fried clutch.

After the resumption, Evennett forged through to the lead before Seth Burchartz, Jack Pennacchia and Jack Johnson tangled on the main straight, opposite pit exit. Issaac Demellweek was lucky to escape being involved as he was just behind them.

After a lap and a half behind the safety car, the race concluded with Evennett first from Williams, Jamie Rowe, Fawcett, Will Lowing and Demellweek.

There was a first lap safety car in Race 2 as well. Tabitha Ambrose was turned around at Turn 3. Williams had won the start and held off Evennett after his was third early. Rowe passed Fawcett for third. Seth Burchartz spun off and hit the armco at Turn 9 which was under local yellows for the last lap.

In the feature Williams led at the start. Evennett took the lead up the back straight before Fawcett went ahead on Lap 2. Williams was back in front when the safety car came out after Lachlan Mineeff crashed and Imbrogno bunkered, both at Turn 9.

The one-lap dash to the flag that followed saw Evennett grab the lead around the outside of Turn 6. Behind Williams came Fawcett, Lowing, Rowe, Demellweek and Johnson.

In the Kent class, Richard Davison pipped Andrew Torti in Race 3. Torti had earlier the first two races, but Davison’s two seconds and the feature race win was enough to secure the round.

Round 5 of the Australian Formula Fords heads to South Australia at The Bend Nationals on September 19-21.