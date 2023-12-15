The Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge is scheduled for new event dates in 2024 at Sydney Motorsport Park. It will be held on August 30-31, the two days before Fathers’ Day.

The CEO of WTAC Ian Baker is committed to further the growth of the Western Sydney motorsport speed event and wants to give more back to fans who have made the development of the event possible.

The event is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

“You asked, we listened, and together we have made this event as huge as it is today! True to our word, we have paid close attention to the fans and will be delivering even more than ever in 2024,” he said.

“World Time Attack Challenge continues to grow, and interest in our event from across Australia and the world has indicated this growth is not slowing down any time soon.

“With many notable international names indicating investment into purpose-built cars for our event for the next few years, we have so much more to look forward to!”

As the sport of time attack continues to grow in Australia, the challenge has been thrown to the rest of the world to head to Sydney to see what times they can achieve around Sydney Motorsport Park’s GP circuit layout.

At the 2023 WTAC, entries, crowd and lap records were broken. Victorious in the four classes were Bart Mawer in Pro, Tim Slade in Open, Feras Qartoumy in Pro Am and Trent Grubel in Clubsprint. Mawer was fastest overall and in only two runs, he broke the Pro record twice, firstly with an 1:18.837 and then the 1:17.860.

Next year, International cars and personalities that will head to WTAC 2024 to take up the challenge and will be announced in the months leading up to the late August date.

The WTAC organisation is improving all areas of the event in 2024, with plans to expand off-track activations and family-friendly attractions to further improve visitor experience.