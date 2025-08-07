Located in Sydney’s south, the venue will host Round 3 of the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship on October 25.

It will be the first time the series has visited the New South Wales capital since 2018 and marks a decade since the first AUSX Open in 2015.

With confirmation of the event at Sharks Stadium (commercially PointsBet Stadium), the AUSX Championship has finalised its five-round calendar, which begins with a two-day event at Dolphin Stadium (Kayo Stadium).

The home of the Dolphins NRL team will host Round 1 on October 11 and Round 2 on October 12 at Redcliffe before heading to Sydney.

Round 4 is slated for Docklands Stadium (Marvel Stadium) in Melbourne on November 22 before the second closes out with Round 5 at the BP Adelaide Grand Final on November 29.

More than 6000 tons of dirt will be poured into Sharks Stadium to build the temporary course for the day/night event.

“Sydney has played a defining role in the story of Supercross in Australia,” said AUSX Championship managing director Kelly Bailey.

“With Round 3 at Sharks Stadium, the action will be intimate and close to fans, high-energy, and right in the heart of a sports-mad community.

“This is a homecoming with a fresh edge, and fans are going to love it.”

Sharks Stadium will be the second venue this year to be transformed for a motorsport event.

Earlier this year, Race of Champions built a custom, figure-eight circuit inside Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium).

Sharks Stadium CEO Dino Mezzatesta welcomed the AUSX Championship.

The collaboration with the NRL team will see some cross-code activities, athlete appearances, and local promotions for fans.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Boost Mobile AUSX Championship to Sharks Stadium for what promises to be an electrifying event,” said Mezzatesta.

“This partnership celebrates our proud sporting culture and brings together the passion of footy fans with the power and spectacle of Supercross.

“To have secured such a profiled major event is a unique moment for our community and showcases our multi-purpose Stadium in a whole new way.”

The AUSX Championship will be headlined by the SX1 category with support from SX2, SX3, and various junior development categories – namely the Yamaha 65cc Cup and the KTMSX 58cc Futures.

2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship calendar

Round 1 – Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe – October 11

Round 2 – Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe – October 12

Round 3 – Shark Stadium, Cronulla – October 25

Round 4 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne – November 22

Round 5 – Adelaide Grand Final, Adelaide – November 29