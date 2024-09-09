The 38-year-old has belatedly been given the green light to compete in the Super2 races by Supercars, having last month denied him entry.

Supercars rules state that drivers competing in endurance events cannot also race Super2 on the same weekend, unless they’ve done three previous Super2 rounds in the season.

Perkins had planned to race in Super2 at Townsville and Sandown, as well as co-drive with James Courtney in the Supercars Championship endurance races.

The wording of the rule provides for exceptional circumstances, the threshold for which Supercars has now decided Perkins meets.

Perkins reacted to the news with a social media post thanking Supercars, BRT, their fellow Super2 teams and fans for their support.