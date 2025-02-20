Last month the Cook Labor government outlined plans for a $217.5 million entertainment precinct, nestled between Crown Casino and Optus Stadium, which will host Supercars from 2027 onwards.

Those plans include building elements of a permanent circuit on the old golf course which will link with existing roads to create a race circuit.

The Supercars race is just part of the government’s vision for Burswood Park with the facility to also feature a 20,000-capacity music ampitheatre and a function centre.

A potential roadblock has now appeared, though, with the Victoria Park council voting to oppose the Perth street race.

Burswood Park technically sits within the boundaries of Victoria Park, although isn’t directly controlled by the council.

Instead it is run by the Burswood Park Board, an independent statutory authority of the state government.

Victoria Park’s control is limited to some of the public roads that would be affected by the event.

Still, Victoria Park mayor Karen Vernon has vowed to fight against the Supercars street race following a seven-to-one vote from the council.

“The opposition to this is based on feedback from our community and I’m not just talking about people who live at the Burswood Peninsula who would be right next to this motorplex if it went ahead,” Vernon told ABC Radio Perth.

“Our community, far and wide across the town, was shocked by the announcement because it came completely out of the blue with no notice to any of us.

“There was no community consultation, no attempt at engagement with the people who would be most directly affected by this.”

Vernon went on to raise concerns about the environmental impact of the proposed circuit.

“Burswood Park is an absolute jewel in our parks crown in Victoria Park,” she said.

“We cannot believe that the current government would make a promise that after the election they would spend $217 million to rip up beautiful parklands, get rid of lakes and wetlands that are home to birds and wildlife, all in favour of hard, hot asphalt for races that may occur once or twice in a year.”

Speaking at a press conference, WA deputy premier Rita Saffioti said community consultation will take place if the labor government is re-elected next month.

“This is an election commitment of our government and should we win, we’ll undertake significant consultation to make sure everyone is aware of the proposal,” she said.

“We want to work with the community.”

She also outlined the economic upside to bringing a new major event to the state.

“It’s about making sure we continually have a calendar of events to attract people from around the nation and also from around the world,” she said.

“Change is always challenging but we’re very keen to work with the local community to make sure that we can mitigate any impact but also work with them about making sure this precinct delivers benefits.”

The WA Liberal party is yet to publicly comment on the street race, leaving it unclear whether the March 8 election will have any bearing on its future.