A full rollout of the street circuit promise ahead of the WA state election on March 8 includes a revised first event date of 2027.

That’s a year later than the original target flagged by the government when the plan first came to light last June and means Wanneroo Raceway will almost certainly receive an extra year reprieve.

The Cook Labor Government’s plan for Burswood Park includes a street circuit, multi-use event infrastructure, a function centre and a 20,000-capacity outdoor music amphitheatre.

The government says the facility will be used year-round “with the view to host cycling criteriums, running events, other motorsport events such as Formula E or MotoGP, community festivals and live music”.

Renders of the proposal show the circuit would sit alongside the Swan River, between Optus Stadium and Crown Casino. Operating the circuit will involve closing public roads.

It will utilise the existing Victoria Park Drive, Roger MacKay Drive and Camfield Drive, plus additional track to be constructed as part of a build project earmarked to start this year.

“This new family-friendly entertainment precinct will be a game-changer for Perth – one that will solidify our city’s growing reputation as a major events capital,” Premier Roger Cook said.

“Living in Kwinana, I know how big our motorsports community is in WA and the Perth Street Circuit will attract motorsport events our city has never seen before.

“But our bold new vision for Burswood doesn’t stop there – the new precinct will be a vibrant entertainment hub that will host major music and other cultural events that will draw audiences and families from a broad range of tastes and backgrounds all year round.

“It will take the Burswood Park precinct to a whole new level and ensure the area is a hive of activity throughout the year – from the roar of V8s to our most exciting musical acts.

“This is another example of how only WA Labor is ensuring Perth is an evolving and exciting place to live – and further proof we are diversifying our economy so we can set up our State for the future.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard welcomed the news. The championship has long coveted a WA street race to sit alongside similar events in Adelaide, Townsville and the Gold Coast.

“We at Supercars are absolutely thrilled at the prospect of racing on the streets of Perth and applaud the work from the Western Australia Government thus far as this project has progressed,” he said.

“A street race at the Burswood Park precinct would instantly become a marquee event on the Supercars calendar and offer amazing on and off-track entertainment that truly has something for everyone.

“To hold an event in such a stunning and central location would brilliantly showcase the beautiful city of Perth both to racegoers and broadcast audiences around the world.

“This project has energised stakeholders and supporters from every corner of our championship, and we look forward to working closely with the Western Australian Government to bring this event to reality.”

An announcement also pledges $17.6 million to grassroots motorsport with upgrades and works for a range of racetracks, kart clubs, motorcross and speedways across the state, as detailed below.