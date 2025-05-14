Speedcafe understands that a deal is in the works that would see SRO’s local arm take a key role in the operation of the international GT event.

As it stands, event owner Supercars effectively oversees all aspects of the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener.

The motorsport side of the event does have a heavy involvement from SRO, though, given it controls GT racing worldwide, as well as the IGTC.

In previous years a contingent from Europe has travelled to Australia to work alongside the Supercars motorsport operations teams.

But that could change for next year given the recent establishment of SRO Motorsports Australia which promotes the new-look Shannons SpeedSeries, headlined by GT World Challenge Australia.

It’s understood there are tentative talks about this new local arm of SRO taking over the motorsport operations of the Bathurst 12 Hour entirely, cutting out Supercars which is somewhat of a middle man in the process.

As well as streamlining the process, it would reduce the workload at Supercars HQ at a time immediately leading into a new season.

Supercars would the continue to control aspects such as commercial and the broadcast.

There are currently no indications that a sale of the event is in the works.

SRO is overseen globally by Stephane Ratel, while SRO Motorsports Australia is run by CEO Ben McMellan and Head of Sporting & Business Development, Abi Hay.

Both McMellan and Hay were in the Supercars paddock in Tasmania last weekend.