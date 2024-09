Preparing for the 50th Sandown endurance race to be held at Sandownm, several teams debuted special liveries for the round. The field has also been expanded with the addition of two wildcard entries this year, the SuperCheap Auto Triple Eight Race Engineering entry for Craig Lowndes and Cooper Murray and the Boost-backed Matt Chahda Motorsport entry of Matt Chahda and Brad Vaughan.

Images: InSyde Media