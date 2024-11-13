It was a busy day in Adelaide ahead of the final Repco Supercars Championship round of the 2024 season. Teams arrived and set up their garages at the Adelaide Parklands circuit before the entire field of Supercars took the public roads of Adelaide’s CBD in their latest track-to-town event.
Photos: InSyde Media
Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500 Repco Supercars Championship – Adelaide 500