The Australian burst onto the scenes in 2023 with McLaren, winning the Sprint in Qatar and scoring two podiums in an impressive rookie season at the sport's top level.

However, while an overnight success in F1, it was the culmination of a lifetime of effort as he worked towards his ultimate goal.

En route to the top of the motorsport pyramid, he won three championships in succession, but even then he was forced to sit out a year before an opportunity arose with McLaren.

Asked by Speedcafe what advice he would give to youngsters looking to reach F1, he said: “Never give up.

“There are always hurdles and challenges along the way, but they can shape you and make you better.

“You must always maintain that inner belief in yourself that has got you to where you are.

“Another thing is to enjoy it. Motorsport is obviously a tough business at times, but never lose that passion that made you pursue it.”

Reaching F1 from Australia is no easy feat, with drivers typically leaving home while still at school to pursue their dreams.

They do so with little in the way of a support network, with their family usually remaining in Australia while simultaneously raising the bar in terms of the finances required.

It is not a hurdle unique to Australia but one that has a greater impact than most other countries, as is New Zealand.

Acknowledged globally, Formula 4 was created as an equitable entry-level competition.

PIastri raced in British Formula 4 in 2017, opting to bypass the local competition (which ran from 2015 to 2019) altogether.

“Globally, not just in Australia, I think the important things are increasing the competition, encouraging more people to get into motorsport and continually improving the standards so that potential is being tested and honed at a young age,” he reasoned.

“Unfortunately, it's not an easy process and there is no tried and tested path, but I think those are good building blocks.”

Piastri is the 15th Australian to start a world championship grand prix, though three others have attempted and failed to qualify over the years.

He follows in the footsteps of Mark Webber, now his manager, and is joined on the grid by compatriot Daniel Ricciardo.

Australia has made a habit of being over-represented on the world stage.

It boasts two world drivers' champions in Sir Jack Brabham and Alan Jones, while on two wheels it's seen success with the likes of Casey Stoner and Mick Doohan, among countless others over the decades.

Elsewhere, the Australian cricket team has won the Cricket World Cup on six occasions, while on the tennis court, there has been success for generations.

“Hard to put my finger on the exact reason,” Piastri said when asked why Australia produces so many world-class athletes.

“I think having athletes go before you and prove that it's possible is a big thing.

“When I was growing up, Mark, for example, showed that making it in Europe and F1 is possible.

“The Australian cricket teams have obviously had phenomenal success, and in sports like tennis, we've had Grand Slam champions that have inspired others.

“Those successes give people that are watching the belief that they can do it and I think that's a huge thing.”