In the final episode of the year, take a look back at some of the 2023 highlights and get the Pit Talk team’s bold predictions for 2024 — including some big forecasts for Aussies Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo.

Speedcafe’s Mat Coch and Ian Parkes again join host Michael Lamonato to reflect on the year that was and the year that might be.

From the utter domination of Max Verstappen to surreal experiences, cancelled races, and the apparent end of an era, 2023 had it all.

But what’s to come?

Though the new season is still months away (just), the team offer their thoughts on what we might witness in 2024. Closer competition? An Australian winner? And what for Daniel Ricciardo and his quest for a Red Bull return?

Check it out in this week’s episode of the Pit Talk podcast, a joint production between Fox Sports and Speedcafe.