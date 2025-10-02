It is the 70th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story.

Our guest on this episode is Courtney Prince who tells her motorsport story. We also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene and look at what is coming up.

With an ambition to become a full-time Supercar driver, Courtney has already built up an impressive resume. Starting in karts, she is a two-time Australian Ladies Champion, has three club championships and two Australian titles.

She moved to circuit racing in the very competitive Formula Ford category at state and national level and has multiple top three places. In her first season of Aussie Racing Cars, she finished fourth.

She also placed fourth in the 2022 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge and has also tasted success in GT3, GT4 and Production Cars which included a Bathurst 6 Hour class victory.

At just 23 years of age, she can well lay claim to be Australia’s fastest female racing car driver and is more than competitive in open company.

