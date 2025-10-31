It is the 71st time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story.

Our guest on this episode is Geoff Emery who tells his motorsport journey. We also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene and look at what is coming up.

https://player.captivate.fm/episode/e9114fa7-1895-4528-8dc3-c7ba9d91f35b/

Racing began for Geoff, doing his own thing like his own motors and setups. He came to notice with victory in the 2002 Australian Commodore Cup National Series. He followed up repeat efforts in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2007.

He dabbled in the V8 Ute Series and then competed in the V8 Supercars Fujitsu Series from 2006 through to 2011 before it became the Dunlop Series and continued to 2015. He also raced in the New Zealand V8 Super Tourers, Porsche Carrera Cup and other categories.

But it was in the Australian GT Championship where he really made his mark where he won three titles in a row from 2017 to 2019.

Other noteworthy drives included the 2010 Bathurst 1000 where he teamed up with his once-great Commodore Cup rival Marcus Zukanovic. There were several Bathurst 12 Hours too and his best result was a Class C win with Alex Davison and Craig Lowndes in 2022 and a second in Class I with Danny Stutterd and Canadian Paul Tracy last year.

There was also some more dramatic moments like a HSV GTS Production Car barbeque at Sandown and broken back in a GT crash at the Wanneroo circuit. Nowadays he has settled into the Innovation Race Cars – for some fun but his competitive nature continues to make him push.

It is also worth catching up on the other 70 Grassroots Racing Podcasts. The boys have talked to many of the big names in the sport, where they discuss where it started for them and their progression through their careers.