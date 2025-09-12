It is the 69th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story.

Our guest on this episode is Scott Taylor who tells his motorsport story. We also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene and look at what is coming up.

Scotty is a self-made man who did everything he could to get ahead in the world. You name it he did it, virtually anything to earn a dollar.

In the end, his hard work and his business Fleet Management made him. So much so that he could get into motor racing, initially on bikes and then in cars.

Scott Taylor Motorsport is a professional race team that he established and actively participates in as a driver. STM competes in various motorsport classes, including Australian GT, V8 SuperUtes and Aussie Racing Cars, and fields Nash Morris in the Dunlop Super2 Series after a full season in Porsche Carrera Cup.

The team operates from a dazzling headquarters designed by Scott and his wife, Rebecca, and completed in 2016. It has an impressive collection of bikes, race and some road cars, and well-equipped transporters, which includes one of the largest road trains used in Australian motorsport. He takes great joy in driving his big rig to the various race circuits around the nation.

Scott has established an organisation and team that is also actively involved in and supportive of his local community. His personal commitment, support and promotion of selected charitable organisations in combination with a proactive contribution to various community-based activities, businesses and events is a source of motivation and inspiration.

