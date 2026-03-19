With Newcastle dead in the water Supercars has set its sights on a new home for street racing in New South Wales – Wollongong.

Could that be the answer to Supercars’ hopes of a new marquee race?

Meanwhile, Grant McPherson is on his way to GM after being poached from Grove Racing… and the Groves don’t seem all that impressed.

There is sponsor drama at PremiAir Racing, new ownership at Walkinshaw TWG Racing, TCR Australia is finally dead and Adelaide made a sensational play for an F1 race this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus delve into it all on this week’s episode of Full Credit to the News.

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