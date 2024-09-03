The last week was a big one for driver movements. Brodie to DJR. Anton to Team 18. Cooper to Erebus.

But for all the questions that were answered, almost as many were posed.

Like, why was the Cooper Murray/Erebus deal buried in the Brodie Kostecki/Dick Johnson Racing announcement?

And, was Mark Winterbottom stiffed by Team 18?

Also, what does PremiAir Racing do from here?

FCTTN does its best to make sense of things that, at times, simply don't make sense.

There's that and the latest news from around the motorsport world, including Oscar Piastri being denied a second career win in Monza.

All that and much more in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.